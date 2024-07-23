Just over a year after we heard of reports of a man wearing a sock at a Vancouver swimming facility, the City has officially approved a new swimwear policy.

The suggestion to limit inappropriate attire at aquatic facilities was introduced in April of last year. A week later, Vancouver passed the recommendation to implement a swimsuit policy.

Daily Hive has confirmed that on Monday night, the Vancouver Park Board voted yes to an official and permanent policy that includes other new rules and considerations for swimmers’ safety and comfort and keeping the waters clean.

A Park Board agenda item from earlier this month says that one of the reasons these recommendations came forward stemmed from feedback over the last year, which included concerns about “topless females and consideration for the Park Board to mandate female patrons to cover their tops.”

The new policy deems the following to be appropriate attire for swimming:

Bathing suit

Swimming trunks or board shorts

T-shirts and shorts

Burkini

Swim hijab, leggings and tunic

Rash guard

Wet suit

The policy adds that attire must be clean, not restrict movement or create a safety hazard, and must not be street clothing or workout attire.

What the City now deems unacceptable includes:

Items designed for sexual or intimate purposes

Clothing that absorbs water, like jeans or sweatpants

Attire that has long flowing fabric that could limit movement or cause a safety risk

They didn’t mention anything about wearing socks as bathing suits, so the City likely expects swimmers to exercise some degree of common sense.

Additionally, to maintain water quality, swimmers are “required to have control of their bladder and bowels.”

Swimmers who lack control over their bodily functions may wear reusable or disposable swim diapers or pants.

The City expects staff who are administering the policy to respect “the rights of other people, [treat] people with courtesy in a fair and consistent manner and [recognize] the different views that our patrons may have when choosing their attire for swimming.”

A sock is not appropriate for Vancouver swimwear

In an interview with the Vancouver Park Board, Commissioner Thomas Digby was particularly revealing when he spoke on CKNW Radio last year.

Digby was on The Jill Bennett Show when he dropped a bombshell.

He mentioned that things were “going too far” at pools, and Bennett made him elaborate.

“There is reference to a known person who likes to wear a sock and not on his foot,” he told Bennett.

He added, “Here in Canada, we’re good with breasts and butts, and we like to see the whole person; we’re generally good with that.”

Do you think the new Vancouver swimwear policy is fair? Let us know your thoughts.