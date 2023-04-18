The Vancouver Park Board is making a recommendation to limit inappropriate attire in the city’s aquatic facilities.

A report summary suggests that Vancouver Park Board staff have raised concerns and hope for a policy that enforces acceptable attire.

According to the report, some patrons have attended Vancouver aquatic facilities and “presented in attire that has had cause for attention, due to various levels of tolerance by both staff and members of the public as to what is acceptable attire for swimming in public aquatic facilities.”

The primary motive for the report is to introduce a public policy about swimming attire.

The report defines “appropriate swimwear” as “what other Canadians find as an acceptable level of tolerance in a family public swimming environment that includes maintaining full and appropriate coverage of genitals.”

There are also guidelines on administering the policy if it’s approved.

“When administering this policy, staff must conduct themselves with decorum and with proper attention to the city’s diversity. They must treat our patrons with respect at all times.”

According to the park board, unacceptable attire includes:

Items designed for sexual or intimate purposes

Clothing that absorbs water and gets heavy, like jeans or sweatpants

Attire with long/flowing fabric that could limit movement or cause a safety risk

The report also says that all participants must “have control of their bladder and/or bowels” and that diapers or disposable swim diapers or pants need to be worn by individuals without sufficient control.

Daily Hive has reached out to the park board and park board chair for comment.