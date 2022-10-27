Vancouver taxi driver left with life-altering injuries, suspect at large (PHOTOS)

Vancouver police have released photos of a man who allegedly assaulted a taxi driver and left him with life-altering injuries.

On August 14, the cabbie picked up a man near the Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain station.

Police say the suspect assaulted the driver inside the taxi and left.

The driver endured serious injuries.

So far, investigators haven’t been unable to identify the suspect, which is why police say they are turning to the public for help.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos is asked to call VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.