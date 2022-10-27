NewsCrime

Vancouver taxi driver left with life-altering injuries, suspect at large (PHOTOS)

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Oct 27 2022, 9:07 pm
Vancouver taxi driver left with life-altering injuries, suspect at large (PHOTOS)
Courtesy VPD

Vancouver police have released photos of a man who allegedly assaulted a taxi driver and left him with life-altering injuries.

On August 14, the cabbie picked up a man near the Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain station.

Courtesy VPD

Police say the suspect assaulted the driver inside the taxi and left.

The driver endured serious injuries.

So far, investigators haven’t been unable to identify the suspect, which is why police say they are turning to the public for help.

Courtesy VPD

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos is asked to call VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.

