Ed Sheeran visits Vancouver record store and leaves signed albums for fans (PHOTOS)

A Vancouver record store recently got a “perfect” visit from English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.

The “Shape of You” singer stopped by Beat Street Records on West Hastings before his record-breaking show at BC Place on Saturday.

Record shop owner Avi Shack says the visit from the pop star came about thanks to a Vancouver legend.

“Well, we got to thank our guy Narduar for connecting the dots for sure,” he told Daily Hive over the phone.

Shack says Sheeran didn’t end up leaving with any records as he spent most of the visit chatting with staff.

“He’s a very nice guy, humble and I think he probably doesn’t get a lot of chances to go into a place like ours,” said Shack.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beat Street (@beatstreetrecords)

The musician did give staff members a generous gift and also left fans some presents at the record store.

“He was kind enough to hook the entire staff up with tickets to his show and he even signed a bunch of records and CDs for us,” said Beat Street Records communications manager Tanin Risdon.

Shack says Beat Street staff got to enjoy the Vancouver stop of Sheeran’s +–=÷x Tour in a private suite.

As for the signed albums, Shack says Sheeran autographed all of his records and CDs they have in stock.

Beat Street will be selling the signed merchandise at regular retail price today at noon.

It’ll be first come, first serve, so make sure to keep an eye on their Instagram page for any updates!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beat Street (@beatstreetrecords)

After the record store visit, the “Thinking Out Loud” singer set a significant record in Vancouver — one that hadn’t been broken for over a decade.

It seems local fans truly missed the pop icon as 65,061 fans attended his Saturday concert — breaking a 14-year-old attendance record at BC Place.

Chris May, the general manager at BC Place, congratulated Sheeran on this achievement and said, “The energy and excitement radiating from the crowd were nothing short of electric.”

With files from Nikitha Martins