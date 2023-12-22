“I would jump in the water”: Some Vancouverites unimpressed with SeaBus Christmas carollers

A surprise sing-along on the SeaBus that intended to spark some holiday joy did not impress some who were just not in the Christmas spirit.

For about two hours, Vancouver vocal coach Sing with Jill carried her piano on board and played four songs as the SeaBus sailed across the Burrard Inlet between Lonsdale Quay in North Vancouver and Waterfront Station in downtown Vancouver last weekend.

“Each trip started with mostly reluctant carollers, but all trips ended with smiles and applause,” a statement from TransLink reads.

A video of the sing-along was shared online as some commuters sang Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You. ”

While some have their cameras raised to capture the moment, others can be seen with wide smiles and singing along to the Christmas classics. However, a few had their heads down and one person even had their hands covering their ears.

The mixed performance review continued online. After one person pointed out the person covering their ears, another social media user responded by saying, “There’d be two if I’d been there. 😂”

Another commented that if they were caught on the SeaBus with a spontaneous sing-along, “I would jump in the water and take my chance.”

A third commenter said, “I’d ask for a refund.”

Meanwhile, plenty of other people online said they’re hoping to be lucky enough to be surprised by a future sing-along.

“Is there a way to find out which SeaBus it will be ahead of time?!” one person asked.

“Where can I find the days she will sing? Is too beautiful!” another said.

Others described the performance as “brilliant” and called for “more of this plz (sic).”

According to TransLink, the most requested Christmas jingle was “Last Christmas.” SeaBus riders also took part in singing “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”