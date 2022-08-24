SeaBus singalong is the "cutest thing you'll see all week" (VIDEO)

A trip on a SeaBus this week became a magical musical experience after dozens of passengers broke out into song.

Organized by Vancouver vocal coach Jill Samycia, the singalong was captured on video and is getting a lot of attention for its heart-warming take on the otherwise ordinary transit trip to the North Shore.

The singers/passengers were given sheet music to Adele’s hit song, “Someone Like You,” and were accompanied by a pianist to make it even more special.

TikTok user Sing with Jill says she also brought along some friends to help, likely some talented local musicians, to keep everyone on key as they sail to the “Quay.”

“The MOST fun hosting a singalong on the SeaBus! Should we do this again? Thanks for having me, @TransLink” she wrote on her video.

TransLink also shared the performance on its own TikTok account, calling it “the cutest thing you’ll see all week” and hinted that more commuters could be treated to another event soon.

