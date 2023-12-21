Free public transit in Metro Vancouver returns on New Year's Eve

Get ready to ride into 2024 in style, because free public transit on the entire TransLink system across Metro Vancouver returns on New Year’s Eve.

TransLink is bringing back its annual tradition of providing passengers with free rides between 5 pm on NYE and 5 am on January 1, 2024.

Passengers will not have to tap their Compass Cards or purchase fare at a Compass machine during this period, but anyone who begins their trip before 5 pm must tap out as normal to ensure they are charged the correct fare.

There will also be extra service throughout NYE, with TransLink deploying over 30 additional buses and an extended SkyTrain and SeaBus schedule.

SkyTrain passengers can catch the last Expo Line trains at 2:16 am from Waterfront Station to King George Station, 2:11 am from Waterfront Station to Lougheed Town Centre Station, and 1:40 am from Waterfront Station to Production Way-University Station.

The last Canada Line trains are 2:05 am from Waterfront Station to YVR Airport Station and 2:15 am from Waterfront Station to Richmond-Brighouse Station.

SeaBus will have extended service on its New Year’s Eve schedule as well, with sailings every 15 minutes until 1:22 am and every 30 minutes until the last departure from Waterfront Station at 2:22 am.

And if you’re partying late into the night, you can still catch the NightBus operating after SkyTrain and SeaBus service ends for the evening. The NightBus runs throughout the night on key routes in Vancouver, Richmond, North Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Port Moody, New Westminster, and Surrey.

TransLink also reminds riders that the West Coast Express will not be operating on New Year’s Eve.

With files from Daily Hive staff