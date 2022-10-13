Vancouver Police are searching for witnesses after a 93-year-old man was knocked to the ground, suffering a broken hip in Chinatown on Tuesday night.

Police say the 93-year-old victim has been a neighbourhood resident in Vancouver Chinatown for 30 years and was walking to a bakery near Main Street and East Pender Street when he was attacked. A stranger pushed him at around 3:15 on Tuesday afternoon.

Several witnesses stopped to assist the senior, and he was taken to the hospital.

VPD Sargeant Steve Addison says that police officers have been canvassing the neighbourhood since Tuesday night’s assault and have located video of the incident, which you can see below.

Chinatown officials have shared their concerns over social media.

Just getting news of another random stranger assault on a 92-y/o senior on 300 block Main Street yesterday at 4pm broad daylight, lots of ppl around. Knocked or pulled down, suspect flees. Police attended scene immediately. Victim suffering broken hip in hospital. #chinatownyvr — Lorraine Lowe (@lorrainelowe_) October 12, 2022

Community advocates are also speaking out.

what kind of a jerk knocks over a 93-year-old senior 🤬 https://t.co/6PHSkL8XS9 pic.twitter.com/uRAdofGTHa — The Network Hub (@thenetworkhub) October 13, 2022

“We’re still working to find people who witnessed the assault, as well as those who stopped to help,” said Addison in a statement.

The incident occurred with heavy pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the area.

Police are asking anyone with information or dash-cam footage to call the Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.