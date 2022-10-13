NewsCrime

93-year-old breaks hip as he's pushed to the ground in Vancouver Chinatown (VIDEO)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Oct 13 2022, 8:05 pm
93-year-old breaks hip as he's pushed to the ground in Vancouver Chinatown (VIDEO)
VPD

Vancouver Police are searching for witnesses after a 93-year-old man was knocked to the ground, suffering a broken hip in Chinatown on Tuesday night.

Police say the 93-year-old victim has been a neighbourhood resident in Vancouver Chinatown for 30 years and was walking to a bakery near Main Street and East Pender Street when he was attacked. A stranger pushed him at around 3:15 on Tuesday afternoon.

Several witnesses stopped to assist the senior, and he was taken to the hospital.

VPD Sargeant Steve Addison says that police officers have been canvassing the neighbourhood since Tuesday night’s assault and have located video of the incident, which you can see below.

Chinatown officials have shared their concerns over social media.

Community advocates are also speaking out.

“We’re still working to find people who witnessed the assault, as well as those who stopped to help,” said Addison in a statement. 

The incident occurred with heavy pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the area.

Police are asking anyone with information or dash-cam footage to call the Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.