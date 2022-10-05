Man wanted Canada-wide for racially motivated Vancouver stranger attack

A man suspected of hitting a 19-year-old woman over the head with a pole in a stranger attack in downtown Vancouver is now wanted Canada-wide.

The incident occurred late last month and involved a young Asian woman walking near Dunsmuir and Cambie streets.

Police believe that the stranger attack was racially motivated as the suspect used a racial slur, then fled the area while continuing to make racist comments. The victim was treated for her injuries. Fortunately, her injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Vancouver police shared a new image of the suspect today, hoping the public can help find him.

The VPD has also shared the name of the suspect, Mohammed Majidpour.

Majidpour is 35 years old, 5’7″ tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he’s often unshaven.

Police are asking anyone who sees Majidpour or has information about his whereabouts to call 911 and not approach him.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for assault with a weapon.

“Now that Majidpour has a warrant for his arrest, our next goal is to get him back into custody as soon as possible,” said VPD Constable Jason Doucette in a statement.

“We are asking the public to have a good look at his photo and to call 911 if they spot him.”