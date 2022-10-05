The Komagata Maru memorial, located on the waterfront in Coal Harbour, has been vandalized for the second time in 14 months, according to Vancouver police.

Photos that circulated on social media yesterday showed the glass which covers the memorial appearing smashed. The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) has launched an investigation into the incident.

A statement from VPD suggests that the memorial appears to be “intentionally damaged.”

Police are also trying to figure out whether this act of vandalism might be connected to a “similar crime” that saw the Olympic Cauldron in Jack Poole Plaza vandalized.

An investigation into this second act of vandalism in 14 months was initiated by police yesterday after they discovered the suspected act of vandalism on social media.

I am sadden by this hateful act. This is not acceptable. We should stride to unite our communities rather than divide. #komagatamaru https://t.co/Fi4v8RUuIT — Jasbir Sandhu | Surrey Council Candidate (@jasbirsandhu) October 4, 2022

“A number of VPD specialized units are working together to collect evidence and identify the suspect(s) in this troubling incident,” said VPD Constable Jason Doucette in a statement.

“We’ll leave no stone unturned in our attempts to solve this senseless crime.

“We don’t just want to find the person who did this, but also understand why this cherished memorial was targeted.”

A VPD investigation led to the arrest of a suspect named Yuniar Kurniawan, who was charged with mischief after the Komagata Maru memorial was vandalized last August.

Anyone with info can call investigators at 604-717-0613 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.