Ken Sim and the ABC Vancouver party have received a significant endorsement ahead of the civic election from the Vancouver Police Union (VPU).

The VPU represents over 1,400 frontline Vancouver Police officers, jail guards, and special constables of the Vancouver Police Department.

Safety is a crucial voter issue in the upcoming election. The VPU endorsement of the ABC party seems to be because Sim and crew are making public safety a top priority.

“Public safety is the number one issue in this year’s civic election. Vancouverites are afraid to walk the streets of their neighbourhoods. Small business owners are struggling to keep their doors open,” said VPU President Ralph Kaisers in a statement.

“The VPU feels safety is a right – for everyone. Electing Ken Sim and an ABC majority will ensure that police and other front-line responders will have the resources they need to protect and serve Vancouverites.”

ABC announced that it was committed to hiring 100 new police officers as part of its platform, as well as reinstating the school liaison officer program.

“An ABC Majority will also develop a task force to address the dramatic rise in anti-Asian, anti-Semitic, and anti-Indigenous hate crimes,” reads a statement from safetyisaright.ca.

“Vancouverites don’t feel safe in their city. The VPU board and its members are committed to taking action to change that – and if it means getting political, so be it,” added Kaisers.

“This municipal election, we need to demand accountability out of city hall because safety is a right and everybody deserves to feel safe.”

