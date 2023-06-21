A Vancouver storage company is expressing frustration and reflecting on the state of things in the city after catching someone stealing its flowers.

Guardian Storage, located at 161 West 7th Avenue, contacted Daily Hive with some video footage.

We also connected with Herb from Guardian Storage who had some thoughts about the incident in question.

The video is around 20 seconds long and shows someone yanking plants and flowers out of a bed.

Another day, another random theft in #Vancouver. Someone decided to steal flowers from a storage company. pic.twitter.com/TdGnZ1DFN0 — Amir Ali ⌨️☕️🏴‍☠️ (@AmirsDoingItAll) June 21, 2023

Herb had some strong feelings about the incident.

“It sounds like desperate people are doing ridiculous things like stealing flowers. With the way people are facing difficult economic times, they are resorting to stealing flowers from businesses like our Self Storage company Guardian Storage,” he said.

“It is a sign of the times and the current environment that we are all living in.”

“Where is Vancouver going?!” Herb exclaimed.

“What’s next in Vancouver?”

Despite the stealing of the flowers, Guardian Storage has fared better than some other businesses in Vancouver, which are prone to repeat thefts or vandalism, like Lux Boutique.

Herb suggested they had dealt with an instance of vandalism once in the last five years.

In the meantime, they’ll have to find some new flowers to plant, and hopefully, they’ll be safe for longer than these were.