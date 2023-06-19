Man jumps on and smashes police car in Vancouver traffic stop

The Vancouver Police Department will have to take one of its cruisers into the body shop after an incident related to a traffic stop on Sunday morning.

In a tweet, the VPD shared a photo of said cruiser, with the front windshield completely smashed, stating that a man jumped on a police car.

Vancouver police stated officers were dealing with a traffic stop on early Sunday morning at Smithe and Granville streets when a man in his 20s, unrelated to the traffic stop, jumped on the police car.

#VPDscanner: Officers were dealing with a traffic stop early Sunday morning at Smithe & Granville when a man in his 20s, unrelated to the stop, jumped on their police car. He smashed the windshield & then tried to out run our officers, but that didn’t work out. Charges pending. pic.twitter.com/zJ2EiAYhZ0 — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) June 19, 2023

VPD tweeted that the man tried to outrun police but that in the end that didn’t work out in his favour.

In response to the tweet, many reactions included criticism of the justice system.

“In the old days, he might get a tuning up and learn a valuable lesson, now he gets arrested and is back out before the ink is dry on his paperwork.”

Another tweet simply stated, “Criminals don’t face consequences anymore.”

Charges are pending in this case and we’ve reached out to the VPD for more information.