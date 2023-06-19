"Security vulnerability": Metro Vancouver Transit Police hit by global cyberattack

The Metro Vancouver Transit Police was hit in a cyberattack that targeted third-party file transfer software used by the agency MOVEit.

At one point, hackers were able to access close to 200 files.

“There is a thorough review underway to determine what information is contained within the 186 files that were accessed,” Transit Police said in a statement. “The files were accessed due to a security vulnerability within the MOVEit software, which has since been patched and repaired.”

However, hackers did not gain access to the Transit Police network. The law enforcement agency added there is no sign that the cyberattack has impacted police investigations or prosecutions.

MOVEit is a file-transfer encryption software developed by US-based Ipswitch, Inc.

Several US federal departments, including the Department of Energy, were among the victims of the hacking campaign. That’s according to a news report by CNN citing the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The report said Russian hackers were the first to target the MOVEit vulnerability, but other groups may now also be equipped to conduct attacks.