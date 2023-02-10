Fairmont is hiring for summer jobs at their Canadian Mountain Resorts and the perks are unmatched

If you’re thinking about the warm summer months and all of the fun in the sun to come, you should also be considering how you’re going to lock down the perfect job for the season — which can also include a ton of fun, if you’re lucky enough to get the right one.

Planning for the best summer ever means ensuring you’ve got the perfect job in place to help fund the best part of the year, and there’s certainly no time like the present to make a big change if you’re ready for an all-new experience this season.

Luckily, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts are hiring for a ton of different roles in the Canadian Mountains to ensure you can have an unforgettable summer of a lifetime.

Perfect for students, here are just some of the perks of working for Fairmont Banff Springs, Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, or Fairmont Chateau Whistler.

You have a chance to explore more of Canada

Each of Fairmont’s properties serves as a perfect home base for you to explore some of the most beautiful sites in the country. The resorts are all surrounded by iconic Canadian landmarks and destinations that are only a short hike, bike, bus or drive away.

Whether you’re relaxing by the Moraine Lake and Emerald Lake near Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, taking in the natural beauty of Canmore and Kananaskis near Fairmont Banff Springs, canoeing down Lac Beauvert and Maligne Lake near Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, or exploring the summer adventures at the internationally-acclaimed mountain bike park beside Fairmont Chateau Whistler, you’ll be able to take in some of the best views in Canada when you spend the summer working for Fairmont.

Even if you’ve had the chance to go to any of these places before, there is nothing quite like living so close that you can visit them regularly, getting to know their epic views and hidden gems like a true local.

You can save a ton of money

Fairmont offers amazing deals on subsidized housing for its employees, with options ranging from around $6 to $18 per day. The cost of housing is also conveniently deducted automatically from your pay so you don’t have to worry about organizing rent payments.

Meals are also super cheap at the staff cafeteria, with delicious, chef-created hot meals going for only $4 to $5 and a free on-duty meal each day at some locations.

And if you’re planning a getaway on your days off, employees have access to steep discounts on things like food and beverage, fitness memberships, and golf memberships at all Fairmont properties.

You can meet new best friends

Taking a big jump to a new workplace can be a little bit scary, but with hundreds of other students from all over the place starting new jobs at the same time, you’re bound to make a slew of friends as you all start a fresh season together.

Fairmont also holds special orientations and other events to ensure that each new group can get to know each other and form what are sure to be lifelong bonds.

It’s comforting to know that everyone is in the same boat and has travelled for the same reason — to have fun! And there will be tons of character-building and bonds forged along the way.

There are endless summer activities to take part in

The outdoors are calling, and if you’re spending the summer working at Fairmont, you can answer!

Working in the Rockies or Coastal Mountains means you can get into all sorts of sports and activities, from adrenaline-fueled downhill mountain biking in Whistler to camping in the lush forests around Jasper. There’s also canoeing on the pristine aquamarine waters of Lake Louise (which is free for staff) and hiking to secret lakes and scenic viewpoints around Banff.

There’s no limit to the number of outdoor activities available to staff at Fairmont. Whether it’s fishing, tennis, golfing, swimming, rafting, horseback riding, kayaking, helicopter, or boat tours, if you can imagine it, you can do it.

And when you’re looking to unwind after all of the action or a long shift, there are several spas, hot springs, gondolas, nature tours, museums, galleries, historic sites, and more to enjoy for some much-earned relaxation.

The experience will look great on your resume

Not only will you gain new skills and knowledge from your time at a Fairmont resorts, the fact that the brand is a household name, recognized globally, will help you stand out on a resume for wherever your career journey takes you next.

Having worked a stint at the Fairmont will help you gain tons of unique stories to share in an interview from all of the work (and life) experience you had at your newfound second home in the Mountains.

View this post on Instagram