"Don't miss it": Typical Vancouver weather thwarts solar eclipse excitement

If there’s a Mitsubishi Eclipse in your neighbourhood, savour the view because if you live in Vancouver, it’s the closest you’ll get to catching any semblance of today’s solar event.

Lots of excitement was brewing over the weekend about today’s solar eclipse, but the weather forecast dampened the hype.

Now, people are lamenting about the typical Vancouver weather that has axed any chance of viewing the solar eclipse. The silver lining is that people on the West Coast weren’t expected to get a great view of the eclipse anyway.

“Vancouver, BC, unfortunately, will not be in the dark part of the moon’s shadow, so we will not see a total eclipse. But we will be in the fuzzy part of the shadow, so we would see a partial solar eclipse, where the moon covers only a part of the sun,” Joanna Woo, a lecturer at the SFU Department of Physics and Director of SFU Trottier Observatory, told Daily Hive last week.

Many folks took to social media to share their thoughts about the weather; some have gone to painstaking lengths to catch a glimpse of the eclipse.

One Vancouver resident drove all the way to Arkansas to see it!

Opted to go to @ArkansasTech in Russellville, AR and join the rest of the eclipse watchers for this once in a lifetime experience. T -2hrs 15 min Silent viewing livestream starts 12:20 CDT#SolarEclipse2024 #TeslaRoadTrip pic.twitter.com/bBpSTsE0x1 — Tesla Girl 🇨🇦 (@somi_teslagirl) April 8, 2024

Yesterday, the HR MacMillan Space Centre sounded hopeful about today’s event, telling folks, “Don’t miss it!”

🌞 Solar Eclipse Alert: April 8th! Here’s what you need to know:

⏰ Best viewing in #Vancouver: 10:43 AM – 12:20 PM. Don’t miss it!

🕶️ Safety first! Protect your eyes with eclipse glasses, NOT regular sunglasses. Catch the live feed on NASA’s YouTube: https://t.co/YyehN9bq1f pic.twitter.com/U9aRipr8OQ — HR MacMillan Space Centre (@SpaceCentreYVR) April 7, 2024

Sadly, for Vancouver skywatchers, this photo sums it all up:

Partial lunar eclipse as seen from Vancouver pic.twitter.com/qV7ovZM9AI — Not Definitely Not Ian Bell (@ianb) April 8, 2024

At least some kids got to skip out on school for the event.

My boys are skipping school this AM and going to the @SpaceCentreYVR to see the Eclipse! Wish I could be there! https://t.co/jB3xZbC5qS #Vancouver #Eclipse2024 pic.twitter.com/NnuREXnq5J — Rachel Thexton (@rthexton) April 8, 2024

One other X user made a joke about Mitsubishis.

Congratulations to the five lucky #Vancouver residents on W Pender who – despite the overcast conditions – witnessed today’s brief Mitsubishi #Eclipse of the #Sun building! 🤩 — Stanley Q Woodvine (@sqwabb) April 8, 2024

Today’s partial eclipse was supposed to be viewable between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm, so barring any weather miracles, we’ll have to wait until the next one. Or, teleport to Arkansas.