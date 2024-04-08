Couldn't buy solar eclipse glasses in time? Try this safe DIY workaround

Are you looking up “solar eclipse glasses near me” on Google? With just hours left for the celestial event to begin, it might be too late to procure a pair.

The Canadian Encyclopedia says Canada won’t see another event like this until August 23, 2044. That’s when skygazers in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut will be able to see it again.

According to NASA, when the moon entirely blocks the sun (except during the brief total phase of a total solar eclipse), looking directly at the sun without specialized eye protection built for solar viewing is unsafe. Unsafe viewing can cause serious eye injury and even blindness.

Though many solar eclipse glasses are available on Amazon Canada, it might be too late for Prime shipping to arrive. Providers near you—like Warby Parker locations or local libraries—might also have run out of glasses.

However, with just a few household items, you can enjoy this total eclipse of the sun safely.

The American Astronomical Society has a guide on indirect viewing methods.

Make a quick pinhole projector

NASA recommends using a pinhole projector and has an easy tutorial on building one. If you have kids, this will make for a fun activity.

All you need is some aluminum foil, a pair of scissors, white paper, sticky tape, a pencil, a push pin, and a cardboard box. Shoe boxes or cereal boxes work great.

With all the supplies ready, it should take you 10-15 minutes to build a pinhole projector. Follow this step-by-step guide:

Be very careful when using the projector.

Never look directly at the eclipse through the device. Stand with your back facing the sun.

Unfortunately, cloudy weather is trying its best to ruin the solar eclipse experience for people in many parts of the country.

Against all odds, we hope you can enjoy the fascinating event safely!