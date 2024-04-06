Vancouver school limiting outdoor activities ahead of solar eclipse

As Vancouver is bracing itself for a rare glimpse of a total solar eclipse this week, its schools are scrambling to make sure that curious children won’t hurt their eyes during the event. This Monday, a total solar eclipse will be seen in parts of Metro Vancouver as the moon comes between the sun and Earth, casting a shadow on our planet. Naturally, this means many of us will be looking up to the skies, including children who aren’t as aware of the risks of viewing the eclipse.

In a letter to parents and guardians, the Principal of Nightingale Elementary, Angela Hughes, shared that the school will restrict outdoor activities to limit the number of young children directly looking at the sky.

“The Vancouver School Board has provided direction based on advice from Vancouver Coastal Health’s medical officer that younger students who may not be able to follow directions closely or understand the risk associated with the eclipse should be kept inside with the blinds down during the solar eclipse,” the letter reads.

Hughes goes on to advise parents and guardians about the safety protocols that should be followed for the event, including wearing proper eye protection and to avoid looking directly at the sun.

“We ask for your assistance and support to educate your children on the importance of wearing protective glasses or certified eclipse glasses or handheld solar viewers (e.g., ISO 12312-2) if observing the eclipse and to never look directly at the sun without these glasses or viewers,” the letter continued.

Given the educational opportunity the solar eclipse provides, Hughes went on to share that the school would offer viewing alternatives for the children.

“As the solar eclipse is an educational opportunity for students, school staff have been asked to provide viewing alternatives to outside activities, including live streaming of the eclipse in classrooms,” Hughes wrote.

“Where there may be outdoor activities planned during the solar eclipse, staff have been informed about appropriate safety measures.”