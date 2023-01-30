Flurry worry: Vancouver could be in for snow before the end of the month

Downtown Vancouver after some snow in 2021 (AlbertArt/Shutterstock)

Enjoy the sun today because we won’t see it again for a while.

It’s been a beautiful start to the week, but the sun is only making a short appearance before the clouds settle on Monday afternoon.

While it might be bright, it sure is cold, with Monday’s temperatures expected to hover near or below zero.

By the evening, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) forecast a 30% chance of flurries.

Overnight there will be a 70% chance of flurries as the temperature nears 0°C.

Tuesday, ECCC predicts flurries will shift into rain showers or wet flurries for the afternoon for Vancouver.

The rest of the week will see a bit of a warm-up, but not the snow is not good news for the many who are already keen to put away the shovels away after an incredibly challenging December.

There are currently no weather warnings in place for Metro Vancouver.

Flurries are not expected for the rest of the week, but you’ll still need an umbrella as rain remains in the forecast.

While the week ahead will look a bit doom and gloomy, the temperature will rise slightly throughout the week.