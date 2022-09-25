Crazy cheap flights: Go roundtrip from Vancouver to Singapore for $600

Has Singapore been on your travel bucket list for a while? It could be time to take an adventure because right now there are flights from Vancouver to Singapore for super cheap.

From its world-class airport and eye-catching architecture to its rich cultural history and enticing night markets – you have to explore Singapore at least once in your life.

We found roundtrip flights from YVR to SIN in late October 2022 for just $600. It is a long haul, with a stop in San Francisco. Still, it’s hard to pass the chance to cross the entire Pacific Ocean for so cheap.

Even if you miss out on the $600 flights, there were many options available for flights under $700 from various airlines.

According to Google Flights, prices are low on flights from Vancouver to Singapore.

How to get the flight deal

Go to Google Flights Put in Vancouver as your departure city Click “Explore Destinations” right above the map Navigate to Singapore, the cheapest available flight will pop up, and you can click on it to learn more.

Of course, Google Flights doesn’t always show you the cheapest or best airfare, so be sure to comparison shop around using sites like Skyscanner or Kayak.

Safe travels!