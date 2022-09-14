Lynx is adding flights to Edmonton from Vancouver and some are 50% off right now

Looking for a sweet deal on a trip to Edmonton?

Lynx Air announced a new route connecting Vancouver and Edmonton Wednesday and the best part is some of the flights are also 50% off right now. Amazing!

The ultra-affordable airline says its Vancouver-Edmonton services will operate three times a week starting October 31 and will expand to five services come the week of December 12.

At that point, Lynx will be operating 3,780 seats per week in and out of Edmonton and 7,938 seats per week in and out of Vancouver.

Tickets are on sale now and start from $49 one way, including taxes.

To celebrate this announcement, the airline has launched a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 50% off all base fares to and from Edmonton with the promo code EDMONTON.

The sale will start on September 14, 2022, and end at 11:59 pm MDT on September 16, 2022.

So, there you have it.

A trip to Edmonton and saving some coin thanks to a wicked deal flight deal? We are sold!