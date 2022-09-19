Fly to Amsterdam from Vancouver for under $565 roundtrip

NewsTravel Deals

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
Sep 19 2022, 6:16 pm
Tulip field in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Shutterstock)

You could be just a few weeks away from cruising through Amsterdam’s iconic canals or cycling through its streets.

WestJet has dropped its flight prices from Vancouver to the Netherlands down to $563 roundtrip.

When you head to the Dutch city and fly back, there is just one stop in Calgary.

europe bucket list

Shutterstock

The best part about this flight deal is you can start packing your bags soon.

You’ll be able to take flight in November or during the first half of December.

While some flights are leaving and returning to Vancouver International Airport, others may require you to fly from or return (or both) to Abbotsford International Airport.

Skyscanner

Here are some date combinations to try searching for the flight on Kayak, Skyscanner or FlightHub, according to YVR Deals:

  • Nov 14 to Nov 22, 24, 26, 29, Dec 1, 3, 6, 8, 10
  • Nov 16 to Nov 24, 26, 29, Dec 1, 3, 6, 8, 10
  • Nov 18 to Nov 26, 29, Dec 1, 3, 6, 8, 10
  • Nov 21 to Nov 29, Dec 1, 3, 6, 8, 10, 13
  • Nov 23 to Dec 1, 3, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15
  • Nov 25 to Dec 3, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15
  • Nov 28 to Dec 6, 8, 10, 13, 15
  • Nov 30 to Dec 6, 8, 10, 13, 15
  • Dec 2 to Dec 10, 13, 15
  • Dec 5 to Dec 13, 15
  • Dec 7 to Dec 13, 15

How to book the flight:

  1. Go to Google Flights, Kayak or Skyscanner or FlightHub
  2. Put in your preferred airport to depart from or select ‘Vancouver (Any)’ and Amsterdam for your destination.
  3. Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations.
