A memorial honouring Sikhs vandalized for the sake of a message about Bitcoin. (Submitted | James Luke Quiney fonds/City of Vancouver Archives/AM 15984-:CVA 7-122.)

A Sikh memorial dedicated to the Komagata Maru in Vancouver has been vandalized again.

This marks the third time in the last three years that the memorial has been vandalized, once with paint, once involving broken glass, and this year’s occurrence, which involves a strange message about Bitcoin.

Jindi Singh, the national director of Khalsa Aid Canada, had photos and videos sent to him, then shared the images on Twitter.

The message on the memorial said, “No More Fiat Build on Bitcoin.”

According to subsequent tweets, a portion of the message has been erased from the Vancouver Sikh memorial.

Singh tweeted that human excrement could be seen near the memorial too.

I’ve just been sent these images. The Komagata Maru Memorial has been defaced again and human excrement can be seen nearby too. This is too much! @CityofVancouver @VancouverPD @PortVancouver #KomagataMaru pic.twitter.com/3FJwdI6Hy0 — Jindi Singh KA (@jindisinghka) January 29, 2023

Singh also flagged the City of Vancouver in his tweet, who thanked him for bringing it to the city’s attention. He also suggested that protective measures, including a live webcam, should be considered.

“It has been reported to the appropriate department,” the city responded.

The Komagata Maru memorial is dedicated to a ship of the same name, which carried immigrants from India to Vancouver in 1914. Unfortunately, passengers weren’t warmly welcomed, and tragedy ensued.

The Vancouver Police Department told Daily Hive that it is investigating the incident.