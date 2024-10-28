Residents of four massive residential towers in the Brentwood area of Burnaby have another reason to look into switching to an electric vehicle (EV).

Concord Pacific Developments unveiled the world’s largest EV parking facility today at its Brentwood Hillside phase.

The new underground parking facility features nearly 2,000 parking spaces, each with 24/7 access to EV charging for residents to use.

“This milestone is in keeping with our longstanding commitment to sustainable future communities,” said Terry Hui, CEO of Concord Pacific Group and Concord Green Energy, in a release. “We have a portfolio of wind, solar, and hydro projects that has grown significantly over the past 15 years and has now expanded to five provinces. Creating infrastructure like this helps close the loop on sustainable transportation options.”

The EV parkade’s 1974 parking spaces are divided into two separate cores: 1039 charging spots under the West tower and 935 in the East.

Concord also added that the Hillside Towers’ electrical infrastructure system can supply power to all access points at once, should the need arise.

“This new EV parkade aligns with what we’re aiming for in Burnaby. Achieving carbon neutrality is a community-wide effort that includes residents and businesses in Burnaby, and it’s great to see Concord moving forward with this development,” said Mayor Mike Hurley.

“Making it easier for folks to drive electric vehicles, ride their bike or take transit will help us cut down on carbon emissions and achieve our climate goals faster.”