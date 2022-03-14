News

The Vancouver Seawall is almost fully open following recent repairs

Good news for folks who have been missing strolls around the Seawall, as crews have made significant progress when it comes to repairs on the popular Vancouver attraction.

While a portion of the Seawall still remains closed, the section between Second and Third Beach has reopened.

Some construction work still remains, and Park Board officials are asking people to use caution when visiting.

In an email to Daily Hive, the Vancouver Park Board suggests that the ongoing work on the Seawall may be coming to completion sooner than later.

“Currently the last section between Third Beach and Lions Gate Bridge remains closed, but we hope to have it open again soon.”

The City hails the Vancouver Seawall as the world’s longest interrupted waterfront path.

Earlier this year, portions of the Seawall were severely damaged in a storm thanks to heavy wind, and the king tide which caused portions of the path to flood.

While the recently repaired section of the Seawall between Second and Third Beach has reopened, the Park Board says that you may still experience some uneven surfaces, unpaved sections, and other maintenance activities.

With spring around the corner, this development couldn’t have come at a better time.

