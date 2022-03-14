The Vancouver Seawall is almost fully open following recent repairs

Good news for folks who have been missing strolls around the Seawall, as crews have made significant progress when it comes to repairs on the popular Vancouver attraction.

While a portion of the Seawall still remains closed, the section between Second and Third Beach has reopened.

Some construction work still remains, and Park Board officials are asking people to use caution when visiting.

Update: the section of the seawall between Second & Third Beach has reopened. As some construction work is ongoing, please continue to use caution when visiting. Pedestrians can expect some uneven surfaces, unpaved sections, and other maintenance activities.

In an email to Daily Hive, the Vancouver Park Board suggests that the ongoing work on the Seawall may be coming to completion sooner than later.

“Currently the last section between Third Beach and Lions Gate Bridge remains closed, but we hope to have it open again soon.”

The City hails the Vancouver Seawall as the world’s longest interrupted waterfront path.

Earlier this year, portions of the Seawall were severely damaged in a storm thanks to heavy wind, and the king tide which caused portions of the path to flood.

#WestVan Seawalk CLOSED between John Lawson Park (18th Street) and Dundarave (25th Street) due to flooding caused by strong winds and high tide. Please obey closure signage. Staff are monitoring the situation and will re-open the Seawalk as soon as it is safe. pic.twitter.com/rDDftwEXxU — District of West Vancouver (@WestVanDistrict) January 7, 2022

While the recently repaired section of the Seawall between Second and Third Beach has reopened, the Park Board says that you may still experience some uneven surfaces, unpaved sections, and other maintenance activities.

With spring around the corner, this development couldn’t have come at a better time.