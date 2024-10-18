The Stanley Park seawall will be closed on Friday night and for the weekend ahead of what forecasters say could be a powerful rain event in Vancouver.

According to the Vancouver Park Board, the seawall will close on Friday at 5 pm and remain closed for the entirety of the weekend.

Crews will then assess if there has been any damage before deciding when to reopen it to the public.

The portion of the seawall that’ll be closed runs from Third Beach to Prospect Point.

“Due to anticipated high winds & heavy rain, part of the #StanleyPark seawall will be closed this weekend,” the park board said in a post on X.

Over the last few years, the seawall has been closed due to the severe damage it has sustained during other powerful Vancouver storms.

In April 2022, the seawall reopened after suffering extensive damage due to king tides months earlier.

Due to further damage it sustained last year, it was determined that rebuilding the Stanley Park seawall would cost an estimated $300 million.

The Stanley Park Ghost Train has also been closed due to the weather.

