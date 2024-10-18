NewsWeather

Stanley Park Ghost Train closes for incoming atmospheric river

Megan Devlin
Oct 18 2024, 5:32 pm
The popular Stanley Park Ghost Train temporarily closed on Friday because of a storm that’s set to soak the Lower Mainland this weekend.

Stanley Park Railway said all rides are cancelled on October 18 to protect guest safety because of the “extreme weather expected.” Anyone who purchased a ticket should expect a refund from Showpass.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Vancouver. More than 100 millimetres of rain is expected to fall in mountainous areas, and Vancouver is expected to see slightly less.

“A strong fall storm system will direct an atmospheric river towards the South Coast, bringing heavy rain to the region. Rain will begin this morning and intensify through the afternoon and evening, with the heaviest rain expected Saturday morning and early afternoon,” ECCC said Friday morning.

The storm could cause water to pool on roads and minor coastal and river flooding. Residents are advised to make sure their drains are clear to avoid serious floods.

