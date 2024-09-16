Nearly two weeks after brutal attacks left one person dead and another with a severed hand, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim is among the municipal leaders speaking out, asking for action from the federal government on safety and other issues through a new coalition.

Sim addressed reporters on Monday morning, condemning the current state of public safety, criticizing the “status quo,” and saying that “the system is broken” when it comes to additions, public safety, crime, and illegal drug smuggling.

“Our top priority is the safety and well-being of every Vancouverite and British Columbian,” Sim said. “Vancouver, and other towns and cities across this province and country, deserve to be places where people are safe and supported and where families can thrive. The time for action is now.”

Sim was joined by a coalition of mayors and Indigenous leaders demanding action on three “critical areas.”

The first was provincial mandatory and federal support for the mental health and addiction crisis. The second was something that many BC residents have been asking for: meaningful bail reform for repeat offenders to safeguard public safety, “ensuring that repeat offenders who pose a threat to communities are kept off the street.”

Third, and something that isn’t often addressed, is the need for a federal plan to secure the ports, helping to stop the flow of illicit drugs from coming in and the export of stolen vehicles.

Delta Mayor George Harvie also had thoughts on the current situation at the ports.

“Securing our ports is not just a Vancouver issue; it’s a national issue. We need the federal government to take crime seriously and stop illicit substances from entering our province.”

The Vancouver Fire Rescue Services Chief Karen Fry was also in attendance.

“We have seen firsthand how the current system is inadequate,” she said.

“These measures will not only help the most at-risk individuals in our City but will also support our firefighters,” Fry continued.

“This is about doing what is right for our communities,” were the thoughts of Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West.

Sim’s sentiments about safety in the city differed slightly from what Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer had to say following the two violent Vancouver attacks, which he called “rare” but that he understood citizens’ concerns.

Palmer said that “Vancouver is not dying” and listed off stats to suggest that Vancouver wasn’t actually unsafe and that crime in several areas was down.

The leaders were joined by Kevin Sabet, Former White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Advisor, who has been outspoken against several policies, including legalized cannabis in the US.

Sabat was among those in attendance on Sunday when Premier David Eby announced an expansion of the involuntary care policy under the BC Mental Health Act, which will create “highly secure facilities” within BC Corrections for those with addiction and mental health issues.

Today, joined by Premier @Dave_Eby , @musqueam , and @SquamishNation , as the provincial government announced the introduction of mandatory care, marking a first step forward in addressing the mental health and addictions crisis. For too long, our most vulnerable have been… pic.twitter.com/HbreycBPrb — Mayor Ken Sim (@KenSimCity) September 15, 2024

Sabat argues that a federal support framework is needed alongside “mandatory care” to fix BC’s and Canada’s addiction crisis.

“These measures will provide a structured, compassionate approach to support individuals in need while also ensuring a coordinated effort to address the root causes of addiction and enhance overall public health while ensuring public safety,” Sabet, the leader of the Policy Roundtable On Substance Prevention Education and Recovery, said in a release Monday.