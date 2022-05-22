Road-rager endangers pedestrian at the city's "worst" crosswalk (VIDEO)

Everyone has that one intersection in their neighbourhood that they dread crossing. In Mount Pleasant, it’s definitely the crosswalk that spans six lanes of Kingsway by the community centre.

Twitter user Michelle Hanley @piscesgurl69 posted a video to social media on Saturday, May 21 showing a conflict between a pedestrian and a driver at the crosswalk and shared what reportedly happened.

In the video, you can see a driver pushing forward into a pedestrian who pushes on the hood of their vehicle with their hands as they are pushed backwards.

this guy got hit by this car at this crosswalk and stopped to get his license plate and the road raging driver drove into him again all the way down the street. I’ve seen soooo many people get hit here and the city said improving this crosswalk isn’t a priority 😡 pic.twitter.com/sQYHVsGkEl — michelle hanley (@piscesgurl69) May 21, 2022

According to the video poster, the pedestrian was struck by the car at the crosswalk. When they stopped to take a photo fo his license plate, the driver pushed into him again, sending him down the street.

“I’ve seen soooo many people get hit here and the city said improving this crosswalk isn’t a priority,” wrote the Twitter user.

Replies to the video are in consensus – this crosswalk is dangerous.

“This crosswalk is so dangerous! I’ve emailed the city before about at least putting a pedestrian push button and lights here. This is despicable behaviour,” wrote one commenter”

“It is the scariest crosswalk,” wrote another.

Daily Hive has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department and the video’s poster for more information and will update this story.

Do you have photos or videos that show a dangerous Vancouver crosswalk in your neighbourhood? Send it to us at [email protected]

