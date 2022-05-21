NewsWeather

Death count rises, many more injured during Ontario thunderstorms (PHOTOS)

Sarah Anderson
|
May 21 2022, 10:04 pm
@OPP_WR/Twitter

A storm over the long weekend has wreaked havoc in Ontario, and now two people have reportedly died as a result of injuries sustained during the weather phenomenon.

According to OPP West Region, one person is deceased and two others were injured after a tree fell on a camping trailer at Pinehurst Lake.

The news comes on the heels of reports by Peel Regional Police, who said that one woman was brought to the hospital and later died after being struck by a tree.

OPP West Region also shared an image of a golf cart that was smashed by a falling tree on Saturday after the extreme weather event, injuring three in Oxford County.

Ottawa Police said they also had reports of injuries following the storm.

As the weather worsened in the afternoon on Saturday, May 21, an emergency alert was issued as Environment Canada put out a severe thunderstorm warning, calling for toonie-sized hail and 130 km/h winds. By the evening, the alerts were no longer in place.

The storm caused extensive damage, felling trees, peeling off roof tiles, and generally wrecking whatever was in its path.

storm

Andras Suha / Supplied

Did you take photos or videos of the storm? Share them with us at [email protected]

