Monkeypox exposure alerts in place as Canada confirms more cases

Toronto Public Health is alerting the public of a possible monkeypox exposure as the agency investigates its first suspected case.

On Saturday, May 21, the TPH shared that their first suspected case of monkeypox is in an adult male resident. He is in his 40s and recently had contact with an individual who travelled to Montreal.

While pointing out that the risk to the public from this infection is “very low”, there are two settings where people may have been exposed to monkeypox:

An event at the Axis Club (hosted by Prism), located at 722 College Street on May 14

Woody’s bar, located at 467 Church Street on May 13 and on May 14

TPH says that anyone in contact with people suspected or confirmed to have a monkeypox infection should self-monitor for symptoms for 21 days after their last exposure. Then, if they develop symptoms, they should self isolate and see a doctor.

According to Health Canada, there are five confirmed cases of monkeypox nationwide.

This evening, #PHAC has notified @sante_qc that an additional 3 samples have tested positive for #monkeypox. There are now five confirmed cases in Canada 🇨🇦. pic.twitter.com/rnV9suByIA — Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) May 20, 2022

What is monkeypox?

(1/4) Monkeypox is a disease that is usually found in animals, but it can also be spread to humans. People with #monkeypox can experience symptoms like:

-fever

-headache

-muscle pain

-exhaustion

-swollen lymph nodes

These symptoms are followed by a rash.https://t.co/ndZefATPjN pic.twitter.com/1F3k2OkLTn — Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) May 21, 2022



Monkeypox is a viral disease that enters the body through broken skin, the respiratory tract, or the mucous membranes, says Health Canada.

Typically, it’s a mild illness and most people recover on their own. Symptoms start with flu-like symptoms, lymph node swelling, then progress to a rash on the face and body. Lesions can also appear on mucous membranes, including the mouth, tongue, and genitals.

The virus has made headlines recently because there’s a cluster of infections in Europe, with more than a dozen suspected cases reported in Portugal, Spain, and the UK.

With files from Daily Hive staff.