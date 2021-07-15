BC health officials report 54 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 54 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 148,282.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 650 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of the active cases, 63 individuals are currently hospitalized, 12 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 19 new cases, 168 total active cases

19 new cases, 168 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: Nine new cases, 258 total active cases

Nine new cases, 258 total active cases Interior Health: 20 new cases, 161 total active cases

20 new cases, 161 total active cases Northern Health: One new case, 28 total active cases

One new case, 28 total active cases Island Health: Five new cases, 29 total active cases

Five new cases, 29 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, six total active cases

There has been one new COVID-19-related death in Vancouver Coastal Health, for a total of 1,761 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 80.5% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 5,727,465 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 2,246,289 of which are second doses.

145,859 people who tested positive have now recovered.