A Vancouver restaurant is offering free food for a year for internet sleuths who might have information about “scumbag” thieves who allegedly stole plants.

Vonns is all about freshness, but right now, it’s justice the beachside restaurant at 1184 Denman Street is looking for.

In an Instagram post, the Vancouver restaurant specializing in burgers and steaks shared a video of the thievery in progress with a message to its followers seeking help.

The video shows a planter outside of the restaurant with several plants and flowers.

At one point, a group of what looks like three women walk by the plants and stop to take a look, and one of the three grabs a bunch of pink flowers before the group continues on their way.

“After spending time and money doing up our patio for our guests to enjoy… we’re now dealing with these scumbag low-lives stealing our plants,” Vonns writes on Instagram.

The Vancouver restaurant states that it’ll offer free food for even just a lead that’ll help identify the thieves.

Many had thoughts in response to the theft.

“Odd people!” one person wrote.

“Pathetic,” said another.

Someone jokingly suggested they would hire a private investigator to help lead them to free Vonns for a year.

“Damn, that’s annoying. Free Vonn’s for a year tho I might hire a PI 🕵️‍♂️.”

We’ve contacted Vonns for comment and the VPD for more information.