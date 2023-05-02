A bag snatching was followed by a foot chase out the exit. (Submitted)

Richmond RCMP is investigating after two men attempted a messenger bag heist at a local restaurant.

Daily Hive obtained a video circulating on WhatsApp that shows what transpired on April 27.

We also obtained some details about exactly what happened at this Richmond restaurant and it sounds like it was a somewhat coordinated effort.

Richmond RCMP told Daily Hive that this incident was reported on April 27 at around 2 pm, but it was believed to have occurred 45 minutes before that report was made.

The incident occurred at a restaurant located on the 4900 block of No. 3 Road, which we believe, based on a report from the reader who submitted the video, is the Sun Sui Wah Seafood Restaurant, but RCMP has not named the establishment.

RCMP adds that two male suspects attempted to steal a messenger bag that belonged to one of the male customers at the restaurant. Ultimately, the attempted messenger bag heist from this Richmond restaurant was unsuccessful.

After the bag was snatched, the patron “pursued the males and the messenger bag was recovered.”

No one was reported to be injured in the incident.

“It appears that the suspects acted in tandem with one acting as a lookout for the other,” a Richmond RCMP spokesperson said.

“We are actively investigating the incident.”

Richmond RCMP is also reminding the community to safeguard their personal items at all times and to report any suspicious activity or crimes in progress to the police.