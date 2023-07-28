"Kicking and striking": Chicken swarmed by youth in Metro Vancouver attack

In a strange tale of animal abuse, police are investigating an attack on a chicken swarmed by youth in Metro Vancouver.

The incident occurred in Coquitlam, and, in a release, RCMP says that it had to rescue the chicken in distress.

Frontline officers responded to the Glen Drive and Johnson Street area in Coquitlam just after 9 pm on July 27.

Coquitlam RCMP says three teenage youths huddled around a chicken, kicking and striking the animal.

Based on the language used by Coquitlam RCMP, it seems the force made light of the incident, saying, “‘Fowl’ play is suspected.”

“We weren’t sure what to expect, but the chicken was quite friendly,” said Corporal Alexa Hodgins, media relations officer for Coquitlam RCMP, in a statement.

“We believe that the chicken is domesticated and maybe someone’s pet. It didn’t squawk or fuss, it just went along with us like it knew it was in the wrong place.”

Coquitlam RCMP has also released a picture of the chicken involved in the attack, which seems to be in good health now, held by an officer.

The youth suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

RCMP believes that the suspects were two Middle Eastern males and one Caucasian male, believed to be 15 to 16 years old, who were all wearing black T-shirts and jeans.