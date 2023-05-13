Fire at Commercial Broadway SkyTrain Station disrupts service (VIDEO)
Editor’s note: As of 2:15 pm on Saturday, May 13, all TransLink service related to this incident has been restored.
A fire at the Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain Station sent visible smoke into the air and partially shut down service on Saturday afternoon.
Fire by Commercial-Broadway station #Vancouver
cc: @CBCVancouver @GlobalBC @DailyHiveVan @iamkennethchan pic.twitter.com/l56dyalncN
— Darek Lee (@dareklee) May 13, 2023
On-duty Assistant Chief of Operations Ken Gemmill told Daily Hive that Vancouver Fire Rescue Services crews arrived at 12:45 pm. There was a small fire consisting of “rubbish and vegetation” on fire on the ground by the station.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire within about 15 minutes. Inbound trains were shut down and now crews are cleaning up and investigating the cause of the fire.
The fire has impacted service and there’s now a Millennium Line shuttle train between Commercial-Broadway and VCC-Clark Station. The 99-B Line route has also been affected.
TransLink first reported Millenium Line delays due to a “track issue” between VCC-Clark and Commercial-Broadway Stations at around 1 pm.
#RiderAlert 99 Commercial-Broadway Station B-Line detour. Regular route to Broadway @ Commercial, then Commercial, 12th Ave, Victoria, Broadway, terminate and resume regular route as 99 UBC due to fire. ^SM
— TransLink BC (@TransLink) May 13, 2023