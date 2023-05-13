Fire at Commercial Broadway SkyTrain Station disrupts service (VIDEO)

Editor’s note: As of 2:15 pm on Saturday, May 13, all TransLink service related to this incident has been restored.

A fire at the Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain Station sent visible smoke into the air and partially shut down service on Saturday afternoon.

On-duty Assistant Chief of Operations Ken Gemmill told Daily Hive that Vancouver Fire Rescue Services crews arrived at 12:45 pm. There was a small fire consisting of “rubbish and vegetation” on fire on the ground by the station.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire within about 15 minutes. Inbound trains were shut down and now crews are cleaning up and investigating the cause of the fire.

The fire has impacted service and there’s now a Millennium Line shuttle train between Commercial-Broadway and VCC-Clark Station. The 99-B Line route has also been affected.

TransLink first reported Millenium Line delays due to a “track issue” between VCC-Clark and Commercial-Broadway Stations at around 1 pm.