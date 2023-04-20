Apartment fire sends dark smoke over downtown Vancouver (VIDEO)

Vancouver firefighters rushed to the scene of a downtown apartment fire Thursday morning that sent a plume of dark smoke over the city.

Assistant chief Jarret Gray with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said crews were just arriving on the scene, and it’s not yet known if anyone is hurt. He said the fire was burning on the 25th floor, and crews were just starting to de-escalate it.

Photos and videos from the scene near Rogers Arena show the smoke coming out of the grey-and-glass tower.

The fire appeared to be put out quickly. By 11 am, there was no more smoke and just a blackened balcony. The fire generated a large response by emergency crews. Daily Hive saw several fire trucks parked on Keefer Place to deal with the flames.