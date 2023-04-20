News

Apartment fire sends dark smoke over downtown Vancouver (VIDEO)

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
|
Apr 20 2023, 5:42 pm
Apartment fire sends dark smoke over downtown Vancouver (VIDEO)
Daily Hive

Vancouver firefighters rushed to the scene of a downtown apartment fire Thursday morning that sent a plume of dark smoke over the city.

Assistant chief Jarret Gray with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said crews were just arriving on the scene, and it’s not yet known if anyone is hurt. He said the fire was burning on the 25th floor, and crews were just starting to de-escalate it.

Photos and videos from the scene near Rogers Arena show the smoke coming out of the grey-and-glass tower.

condo fire

Daily Hive

The fire appeared to be put out quickly. By 11 am, there was no more smoke and just a blackened balcony. The fire generated a large response by emergency crews. Daily Hive saw several fire trucks parked on Keefer Place to deal with the flames.

firetrucks

Daily Hive

 

Condo on fire downtown
by u/sistarfish in vancouver

 

DH Vancouver StaffDH Vancouver Staff
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.