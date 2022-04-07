Fearless Vancouver reporter named BC bureau chief for Canadian Press

The Canadian Press has announced Ian Young as the new BC bureau chief, and congratulations are flooding in on Twitter.

Canadian Press Editor-In-Chief Andrea Baillie announced the new hire on Twitter, writing that she was “chuffed” to reveal the news.

“Welcome to the wire — looking forward to working with you.”

Young has been working as a Vancouver correspondent for the South China Morning Post, and he has earned the reputation of a fearless reporter.

Even his Twitter profile provides a hint of it his fiery personality, stating “read the story before commenting, brainiac.”

Terrific hire by CP and very scary news for those holding the reins of power in the province. https://t.co/OEUzyCk1Zr — Jeremy Nuttall 納蘭展眉 (@Nuttallreports) April 7, 2022

Young provided unique coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic when it first hit and ever since, breaking stories that many publications weren’t covering, including stories revolving around BC’s Chinese communities. An example of that was his coverage of how Richmond residents were masking up before most of the BC public considered COVID-19 a threat.

He also broke a story about how a Vancouver care home for Chinese elders had a serious COVID-19 outbreak that led to over 40 deaths, shining a light on the inadequacies and lapses in care in some homes across BC.

As a reporter, Young was watching the pandemic with a more keen eye than much of the media at the time.

He has also used his Twitter presence as a way to educate the public, with a dash of humour.

Well if nothing else the Oscars make a good case for indefinite work-from-home — Ian Young (@ianjamesyoung70) March 28, 2022

He also has no problem telling people off.

Chuckle and say “fuck off”. It’s a provincial mandate, Google it https://t.co/LVTnqcjGBz — Ian Young (@ianjamesyoung70) March 11, 2022

Young has served at the SCMP for over two decades.