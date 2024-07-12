Vancouver rental expects 12 people to share one bathroom

If you’re looking for a rental in Vancouver, one landlord seems to be offering two “private rooms” in a rental that’ll accommodate 12 people in total.

One bedroom has four bunk beds that would accommodate eight people, and the other bedroom has two bunk beds that would accommodate four people.

A room shared with seven or three other people doesn’t sound very private though, does it? That’s what some folks are saying online in reaction to the interesting rental listing.

The rental listing was shared on Reddit earlier today, and some folks are shocked.

According to the Facebook Marketplace listing, the person in charge is charging $890 per month, and there are two beds out of a total of 12 available for rent.

All 12 of these renters would have to share one bathroom.

The bedroom pictured below, which fits eight, would have the occupants sleeping head-to-head on their adjoining bunk beds.

In addition to the $890 per month rental, the landlord is asking for an $850 refundable deposit.

There are some perks you can pay extra for, as the listing states that the renters could pay an additional $120 weekly for two meals. There’s also cleaning scheduled for every weekend.

The listing says it’s “perfect for students” and is located in the heart of downtown.

“This is a hostel,” one Redditor said.

Someone responded, “This is hostile.”

Others responded to the idea that this was “private.”

“How is sharing with three other people considered private???”

Someone else quipped, “Private? In the sense that the bed is not positioned in a public roadway?”

Comment

byu/IknowwhatIhave from discussion

invancouver

Daily Hive has contacted the person who listed the rental for more information.

Could you see yourself living in this Vancouver rental? What would it take? Let us know in the comments.