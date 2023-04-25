Calling all pasty Vancouverites! Be prepared to actually need sunscreen and shades this weekend.

According to the forecast from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Vancouverites will be treated to warm weather and sunny skies starting as early as Thursday and lasting into the weekend.

While Tuesday is still set to be drizzly and Wednesday will be cool and cloudy, by the time Friday rolls around, we’re looking at temperatures above 20°C.

Over at The Weather Network, their experts are also anticipating higher temperatures later in the week.

They have rolled back their projections, having previously said it would feel like 30°C by Saturday. Now, it’s set to feel more like 24. Still, we’ll take it!

But if the movies are any indication of the weather, today, on April 25, it might be the perfect day.

April 25 – The perfect date

If you think the weather is exceptionally good today, you’re not alone. That’s because the film Miss Congeniality already declared April 25 is “the perfect date.”

In the pageant, Rhode Island contestant Cheryl is asked to describe the perfect date. Anticipating a response like “a long walk on the beach” or “dinner and a movie,” Ms. Rhode Island has a delightful response – April 25. Since, after all, it’s not too hot, not too cold – all you need is a light jacket.

Are you ready for the warmer weather?