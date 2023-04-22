It’s the rainy season that never ends. It just goes on and on, my friends. Until next weekend, when Vancouver is set to see not only sunshine but temperatures forecast for above 20°C.

April has felt pretty cold and rainy so far, but starting Monday, it’s set to start drying up. Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny and clear. Then, by Friday, it’ll get up to 20°C.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

The Weather Network’s forecast sounds even more ambitious, calling for it to feel like 30°C by Saturday.

While these forecasts differ slightly, one thing is clear, this weekend will feel wintry compared to next weekend, so get prepared to wipe down your patio furniture, wear a pair of shorts, and find your sunglasses.

With nine hours of sunshine in the forecast for Saturday, April 28, it could feel like a taste of summer.

This summer in BC is set to see “seasonal temperatures” and dry conditions, so perhaps enjoy the rain while you can because it’ll be summer before you know it.

What are you going to do next weekend?