Popular discount store is raising its prices at locations in BC

Daiso has become a popular discount store around the world, but the company has announced it will be raising its prices at its BC locations.

In a post on Instagram, Daiso explains that prices will be going up $0.25 on all products starting May 1.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daiso Canada (@daiso_canada_official)

Daiso says it has strived to keep prices as affordable as possible “amidst the inflationary environment.”

“In order to continue to improve the quality of our products and provide all our customers with an exciting shopping experience, we will be increasing our prices by $0.25,” reads the post.

Daiso has thousands of stores around the world. Metro Vancouver has several locations, including the newest location in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood at the Strawberry Hill Shopping Centre.

Previous Daiso locations at Aberdeen Centre and International Village Mall have been converted into similar Oomomo stores.

Daiso has plans to open about 30 more stores in Canada and the United States by the end of 2023.

With files from Sarah Anderson