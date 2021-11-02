Compass Card users can now win big prizes from TransLink by just tapping

Every time you tap a Compass Card onto a bus, SkyTrain, West Coast Express, or SeaBus fare card reader, you will receive an entry into TransLink’s new “Tap In to Win” sweepstakes.

This is TransLink’s latest campaign to help drive a recovery in public transit ridership. As of last month, ridership was hovering at 57.4% of normal levels.

A tap made during every trip with a registered Compass Card counts as an entry in the monthly sweepstakes, with prizes ranging from two electric bikes, five one-year Compass Cards, BC Ferries vacation package, a sports fan experience package, Uniglobe flight voucher, and 15 stay-and-play inclusive packages of hotels, restaurants, and attractions. Altogether, there will be 25 winners throughout the sweepstakes.

The prizes are provided to TransLink by Destination Vancouver, Rad Power Bikes, BC Ferries, and Vancouver International Airport.

Before tapping, there is one vitally important step before transit riders can try their luck: they must register their participation in the sweepstakes on TransLink’s Tap In to Win website. Riders are required to input the 20-digit number on the backside of their registered Compass Card in order to participate in the draw.

To be eligible to participate in the sweepstakes, transit riders must be a legal resident of BC and 19 years of age or older.

The sweepstakes runs monthly for five months, starting November 1, 2021, and running until March 31, 2022. Winners will be notified by email on the day of the draw and must respond within three business days.

“While we hope this contest encourages people to come back to transit, this is also our way of saying thank you to our customers,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn in a statement.

“We are continually grateful to our customers for how they have stuck with us through the challenges of the last 18 months. We also want to welcome new customers and encourage people to once again choose transit, knowing that it is a safe, efficient, and a greener way of moving around our region.”