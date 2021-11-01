Metro Vancouver's massive Christmas store is now open (VIDEO)

If you have Christmas shopping to do this year, why not immerse yourself in a holiday wonderland while you’re at it?

The most popular Metro Vancouver Christmas store, The Christmas Store at Potters, is officially back for 2021.

Located in Surrey, about an hour from Vancouver, Potters Nursery transforms its 28,000-square-feet of space into a seasonal pop-up filled with designer trees, stocking stuffers, and more than 50,000 unique ornaments every year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝒫𝑜𝓉𝓉𝑒𝓇𝓈 𝒩𝓊𝓇𝓈𝑒𝓇𝓎 (@pottersdotca)

This year the Christmas store’s displays include old favourites and exciting new additions.

It’s impossible not to get in the holiday spirit while you tick off everyone on your list here.

The Dark Room, a 3,000 square foot space illuminated with Christmas water lanterns and canvas paintings, is back for 2021.

This year, a new space, called the Train Station, is perfect for anyone obsessed with trains, complete with a unique train-around-the-tree display.

Plus, you can see the new MouseTown, an automated village that’s populated and run by tiny festive mice, and Petland, where it’s all about pet-themed tree ornaments, cushions, and stockings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝒫𝑜𝓉𝓉𝑒𝓇𝓈 𝒩𝓊𝓇𝓈𝑒𝓇𝓎 (@pottersdotca)



Potters has a huge array of toys, puzzles, games, Coca-Cola collectibles, stockings, and fun ideas that will spark your gift-giving imagination.

There’s also a Gourmet Food area where you can stock up on specialty food products. Pick up hot chocolate from Montreal’s Gourmet Village with its 36 different flavours and new edible Food Crayons that make great gifts for yourself and everyone on your list.

The Christmas Store at Potters is Western Canada’s largest of its kind, and it’s open now until December 24.

Hours:

Monday, Tuesday, Saturday, Sunday: 9 am to 6 pm to Tuesday: 9 am to 6 pm

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 9 am to 7 pm

Address: 19158 48th Avenue, Surrey

Phone: 604-576-5011

Facebook | Instagram