NewsTravel

Vancouver named one of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in North America

Natalia Buia
Natalia Buia
|
Claire Fenton
Claire Fenton
|
Aug 29 2022, 4:04 pm
Vancouver named one of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in North America
paulclarke/Shutterstock

It’s official — Vancouver is one of the happiest places to travel to in North America.

A new report from Club Med ranked the top 10 happiest places in the continent and three Canadian cities made the cut: Vancouver, Toronto, and Halifax.

Vancouver placed third, after Las Vegas and New Orleans.

On a global level, Vancouver ranked seventh while Toronto and Halifax were shut out. Ouch.

The ranking was determined based on nine factors: crime, safety, pollution, LGBTQ+ friendliness, cost of domestic beers, outdoor activities, day trips, spas and wellness centres, and overall happiness score.

Toronto ranks as one of the happiest travel destinations in North America

Club Med

Las Vegas takes the top spot of North America’s happiest travel destinations, with an index score of 73.7. This is due to the city offering a wide range of activities (besides gambling, of course) perfect for visitors who want to get the most out of their stay.

While parts of Vancouver have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons lately, it appears that hasn’t detoured the overall score. However, San Francisco is close behind!

Toronto, in seventh place, has a much lower index score of 19.8 (a tie with Halifax).

If you’re curious about the destinations outside North America, the top five happiest travel destinations in the world are Bali, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Barcelona, and Amsterdam.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Natalia BuiaNatalia Buia
Claire FentonClaire Fenton
+ News
+ Travel
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.