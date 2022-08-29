It’s official — Vancouver is one of the happiest places to travel to in North America.

A new report from Club Med ranked the top 10 happiest places in the continent and three Canadian cities made the cut: Vancouver, Toronto, and Halifax.

Vancouver placed third, after Las Vegas and New Orleans.

On a global level, Vancouver ranked seventh while Toronto and Halifax were shut out. Ouch.

The ranking was determined based on nine factors: crime, safety, pollution, LGBTQ+ friendliness, cost of domestic beers, outdoor activities, day trips, spas and wellness centres, and overall happiness score.

Las Vegas takes the top spot of North America’s happiest travel destinations, with an index score of 73.7. This is due to the city offering a wide range of activities (besides gambling, of course) perfect for visitors who want to get the most out of their stay.

While parts of Vancouver have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons lately, it appears that hasn’t detoured the overall score. However, San Francisco is close behind!

Toronto, in seventh place, has a much lower index score of 19.8 (a tie with Halifax).

If you’re curious about the destinations outside North America, the top five happiest travel destinations in the world are Bali, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Barcelona, and Amsterdam.