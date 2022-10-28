ArtsVancouveritesCurated

Oct 28 2022
Surrey resident wins $44K for guessing THIS weird noise
We would have never, ever, guessed this one right!

But, one lucky listener did. A person in Surrey has correctly guessed the sound on a local radio station’s beloved contest, and is now $44,000 richer!

Z95.3 Vancouver’s ZFX! contest saw many try to guess the sound effect over the past month, with many suggestions just getting weirder and weirder as the person before them tried and failed.

Each time that happened, more money was added to the pot.

Of the wrong answers: someone taking a plastic lid off a take-out container, filling up a fast-food cup with ice, or even twisting celery (what?)

Brianne, however, had the ears of a fox and guessed correctly Thursday afternoon.

The answer? Biting into corn on the cobb.


But if you didn’t win — there’s another chance next week.

The radio station is coming back with a new sound and a new juicy jackpot on Monday at 8 am, and there’s already $20,000 in the pot to be won.

