Canadian lottery winner dusting off his passport after scoring major prize

A man from BC is getting ready to see the world after he won the Daily Grand Prize in the nationwide lottery game.

Thomas Mercer says when he knew he won the $500,000 but took some time to process before he came forward to claim his prize.

The Quesnel resident says he didn’t keep the secret from his partner though.

“She was very happy and glad for me!” he said. “It was hard to wrap my brain around it.”

Now, the cable barge operator says he has big plans on how to spend that $500,000.

“I’ve got a passport that hasn’t been stamped in a while and it’s going to be stamped,” he said.

Adding that in addition to travel, he wants to put some money away.

“This helps me out for later years. It’s pretty cool, I’m glad to be able to help people if needed,” he said.

So far in 2022, BC lottery players redeemed more than $8 million in winnings from Daily Grand. Daily Grand is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Mondays and Thursdays after 7:30 pm.