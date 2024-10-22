One of the largest cash prizes in Vancouver radio history continues to grow

One of the largest cash prizes in Vancouver radio history is currently up for grabs, and all you need to do to win is use your ears.

Z95.3’s latest ZFX contest jackpot has grown immensely since the newest sound debuted on September 9.

The current prize total sits at a whopping $59,500, and all the lucky winner needs to do is guess the mystery sound.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Z95.3 (@z953fm)

Listeners can tune in to play at 8 am, 11 am, 2 pm and 4 pm each weekday. All you need to do is listen for the keyword for a chance to play live on air.

If you’re interested in playing, make sure you visit the ZFX web page so you don’t suggest one of the responses that have already been incorrectly guessed. It’s not a total loss if you get it wrong, though, because each erroneous answer helps increase the jackpot by $500.

Some of the guesses include opening Velcro, using a snow shovel, opening a freezer drawer, and flushing an airplane toilet.

The growing ZFX jackpot may be an eye-popping amount, but it isn’t the highest prize given out in contest history. This spring, after 160 incorrect guests, Darragh from Vancouver won $81,000 by identifying the sound as snapping a yogurt cup from a pack.

What would you do if you won nearly $60,000? Let us know in the comments!

With files from Amir Ali