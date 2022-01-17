Vancouver cafe subjected to racist anti-vaccine passport rant (VIDEO)

Editor’s note: This article mentions and discusses racial profanity.

An apparent anti-vaccine passport customer caused a scene at a Vancouver coffee shop this weekend.

Video taken in the afternoon on Friday, January 14, shows a man arguing with staff after they were asked to provide proof of vaccination at the Aperture Coffee Bar on Main Street.

In the video, which is age-restricted on YouTube, you can see a cafe worker asking to scan a customer’s vaccine passport. The customer argues with the worker, eventually repeatedly dropping racial epitaphs.

“What you’re saying is I’m a [expletive]…the unvaccinated are the new [expletive],” he says.

Daily Hive has reached out to Vancouver Police to see if they’re aware of the incident and the cafe for more information.

Aaron Chan from SMACK Media, who witnessed and filmed the incident and detailed it in a blog post, told Daily Hive that the man was later escorted from the premises by the cafe manager.

“I thought this man was acting irrational,” Chan told Daily Hive.

“And the commonplace use of systemic racism to parallel having to show proof of vaccination is outlandish and insensitive.”

“I think the video also shows us what small business staff in the Lower Mainland have to deal with and how this was handled very well,” Chan continued.

Chan said he started filming as soon as it seemed that there would be a conflict.

“The man had already caused [an] issue by wearing his mask improperly, and as soon as he began to argue, I thought it was best to tape for protection in case he did or said anything that could be violent or discriminatory.”

Editor’s note: This video contains racially degrading language that may be offensive to viewers.