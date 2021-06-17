9 BIPOC artists to catch at 2021 TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival

If you love supporting talented musicians of colour, then you’ll need to make plans to check out the 2021 TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival.

The 35th annual event from June 25 to July 4 features over 100 virtual and live events, including international streams, free online workshops, club performances, and a fantastic lineup of BIPOC talent. In fact, five of the nine top-line shows at TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival are led by BIPOC musicians.

Whether you’re watching from the comfort of your home or as part of the small, in-person audience, these are performances not to be missed.

Here are 9 fantastic BIPOC artists to catch at 2021 TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival.

See also:

Snotty Nose Rez Kids are Yung Trybez and Young D from the Haisla Nation, Kitamaat Village, BC. The duo first made waves in the Canadian hip-hop scene in 2017 since then has put out three popular full-length records, toured internationally, were shortlisted for back-to-back Polaris Prizes, and won and been nominated for JUNOs and Western Canadian Music Awards.



When: June 25, 2021

Time: 8 pm

Where: Virtual and small in-person audience at Performance Works – 1218 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $11, Online

Detroit-born, Vancouver-based vocalist Khari Wendell McClelland performs deeply grooving, deeply affecting music that is described as a soulful journey from heart-wrenching experiences of loss to heart-swelling messages of hope and redemption. Renowned for his work in gospel heavyweights The Sojourners and his heartfelt theatre/song hybrid Freedom Singer, McClelland performs with smoking soul tunes, folk and hip-hop influences, and moving interpretations of Underground Railroad spirituals.

When: June 27, 2021

Time: 8 pm

Where: Virtual and small in-person audience at Performance Works – 1218 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $11, Online

Blue Moon Marquee is a talented trio made up of Alberta guitarist/vocalist A.W. Cardinal, rhythm section Jasmine Colette Ohlhauser on bass and percussion, and pianist Darcy Phillips. Together they will channel the spirits of Delta blues, ragtime, Howlin’ Wolf, and Django Reinhardt in their Granville Island Marquee Series performance.



When: June 28, 2021

Time: 8 pm

Where: Virtual and small in-person audience at Performance Works – 1218 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $11, Online

Singer/songwriter Tonye Aganaba’s blend of immersive neo-folk, soul and hip hop is music with a big message. Their album Something Comfortable was inspired by London-born, Vancouver-based Aganaba’s battle with multiple sclerosis, and reflects on identity, addiction, recovery, and expression.

When: June 30, 2021

Time: 8 pm

Where: Virtual and small in-person audience at Performance Works – 1218 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $11, Online

Dee Daniels has an acclaimed career performing and recording with jazz greats like Clark Terry and Benny Green and gracing stages with major orchestras and big bands such as the Metropole Orkest and Boston Pops, Berlin Film Orchestra. Her four-octave vocal range and combo of jazz, gospel, and blues stylings have won her numerous awards and she’s not slowing down.

When: July 3, 2021

Time: 8 pm

Where: Virtual and small in-person audience at Performance Works – 1218 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $11, Online

Dalannah Gail Bowen has been described as a force of nature and the matriarch of the Vancouver Blues scene. The esteemed singer, songwriter, actress, storyteller, and social activist was honoured with the Key to the City in 2017, when December 11 was officially named Dalannah Gail Bowen Day. She will be celebrating the enduring legacy of the great Billie Holiday alongside pianist Michael Creber, Miles Hill bass, and Dave Say saxophone at 2021 TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival

When: July 4, 2021

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Frankie’s Jazz Club – 755 Beatty Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20, Online

Western Canadian Music Award-winner Dawn Pemberton has been described as the new queen of Canadian soul. She performs a range of music from gospel and R&B to jazz, funk, and world music. Pemberton is a collaborator with The Harpoonist and the Axe Murderer and Khari Wendell McClelland.

When: July 2, 2021

Time: 2:30 pm

Where: Virtual and small in-person audience at Performance Works – 1218 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Free, Online

Vancouver-based Kookum is an Indigenous DJ and videographer from the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation, and Cold Lake First Nations, their maternal Denesuline traditional territory. The diverse mix diva has been making a name for themself across Canada and here on the West Coast. Kookum will be performing at TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival with Sierra Baker, an award-winning Squamish Nation, Coast Salish, Kwakwaka’wakw, Tlingit, Haida, and Hungarian dancer, artist, and storyteller. Baker combines hip-hop, contemporary, and indigenous dance styles for a multifaceted, multidisciplinary, high-octane performance.

When: July 4, 2021

Time: 1:30 pm

Where: Virtual and small in-person audience at Ocean Art Works on Granville Island

Tickets: Free, Online

Krystle Dos Santos is a two-time Western Canadian Music Award-winning vocalist. Dos Santos blends classic and neo-soul, jazz, and R&B into her sound, and is a must-watch for fans of legends like Sharon Jones, Erykah Badu, and Lauryn Hill.

When: June 25, 2021

Time: 1:30 pm

Where: Virtual and small in-person audience at Ocean Art Works on Granville Island

Tickets: Free, Online

35th Annual TD Vancouver Jazz Festival

When: June 25 to July 4, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and limited in-person attendance

Tickets: Available online

Daily Hive is a proud media sponsor of the TD Vancouver Jazz Festival